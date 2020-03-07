Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of LAH vs QUE on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Lahore Qalandars (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lahore Qalandars will take on the Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. The match is between the teams who occupy the last two spots at the PSL 2020 points table. In this article, we bring you the live streaming and live telecast details of the match, but before that let’s have a look at how the two teams have fared so far in the PSL 2020. The Lahore Qalandars are placed at the bottom of the table with only two points in their kitty. The team has played five games in all and have won only a single game. Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for LAH vs QUE Clash in PSL Season 5.

The only game that Lahore Qalandars was against the Quetta Gladiators. The team had won by 37 runs. The team had lost against Islamabad United by 71 runs in a high scoring game. On the other hand, the Quetta Gladiators are on number five of the points table. Having played seven games so far in the PSL 2020, they have won three and lost four. The team has been winning their last two games and now let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When to Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The 21st match of PSL 2020 will take place between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators. The match will take place at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 7, 2020 (Friday) and will start at 07:30 PM IST and 07:30 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

DSport holds the broadcast rights of PSL 2020 in India. So, the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators match will be available live on DSport. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch PSL 2020 match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020 Match?

For live online streaming of Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2020 match, fans will have to access cricketgateway.com. Users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.