Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for LAH vs QUE Clash in PSL Season 5

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will take on Quetta Gladiators (QUE) in match 21 of the Pakistan Super League 2020. LAH vs QUE match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 6, 2020 (Saturday). The two teams are at the bottom of the points table and need to pick up wins quickly iof they want to book a place in the play-offs of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for LAH vs QUE clash in PSL 2020 can scroll down below for details. Darren Sammy Named Head Coach of Peshawar Zalmi for Next Two Seasons, Wahab Riaz to Take Over As Captain.

Quetta Gladiators are fifth in the five-team group after seven games and have recorded three wins. Ther last match was against Peshawar Zalmi and the Wahab Riaz-led side came out as 30-run winners after the match was reduced to 15-overs per side. Jason Rou played a brilliant inning but was unable to take Gladiators to the victory. The Qalandars have just one win in five games and need a win to get their season back on track.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sarfaraz Ahmed (QUE) and Ben Dunk (LAH) should be your keepers.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shane Watson (QUE), Jason Roy (QUE), Chris Lynn (LAH) and Fakhar Zaman (LAH) should be the specialist batsmen in your team.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mohammad Nawaz (QUE) and David Wiese (LAH) should be the all-rounders in your team.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining slots in your team must be filled by Sohail Khan (QUE), Mohammad Hasnain (QUE) and Shaheen Afridi (LAH).

Shane Watson (QUE) has been in good form and should be selected as your captain. Ben Dunk (LAH) played a 93-run inning in Lahore’s first win of the campaign and can be selected as your vice-captain.