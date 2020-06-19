Lasith Malinga Not Named in Sri Lanka’s Second Residential Camp Starting June 22

Colombo, June 18: Sri Lanka's T20 captain and veteran pacer Lasith Malinga was not named in the 24-member list of players who will be part of the team's second residential training camp starting June 22 in Kandy. "The national men's players will commence its second ‘Residential Training Camp' on the 22nd of June, strictly adhering to the health regulations imposed by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A total of 24 players will take part in the 10 – day training camp, which will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, whilst the focus this time will be on player conditioning and enhancing skills," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a media release on Thursday. Lasith Malinga Rolls Back the Clock With an Amazing Yorker to Dismiss Tamim Iqbal During Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI (Watch Video).

"The arrangements for the next camp is aimed at becoming the best prepared international team post-COVID–19 and to be ready to play at any given time," said head coach Mickey Arthur.

The coaching and support staff, who will work with the players during the upcoming training camp consists of a six-member unit, the statement further said. The squad members will continue to follow the same health procedures, which was adhered to during the first camp conducted earlier this month.

The squad for camp: Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Danushka Gunatilaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Embuldeniya, Oshada Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

