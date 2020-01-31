List of Super Overs Played by New Zealand in T20Is: Check Out Results of One-Over Eliminators in Twenty20 Internationals Featuring Blackcaps

New Zealand Cricket Team (Photo Credits: IANS)

Another match, another tie, another Super Over and another loss for New Zealand. Well, the one-over eliminator hasn’t been New Zealand’s best-friend over the year. However, they end up facing the situation most often. In fact, they have been the part of seven of 14 T20I Super Over matches. They have lost six of those clashes and their latest heart-break came during the fourth T20I against India at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. Batting first, the Kiwis scored 13 runs in the one-over eliminator. However, India chased down the total and went 4-0 up in the five-match series. Below, we’ll look at all the T20I Super Over encounters played by New Zealand. India vs New Zealand 4th T20I 2020 Stat Highlights.

Speaking of the 4th T20I, Riding on Manish Pandey’s half-century, India scored 165 runs in the first innings. However, the Kiwis got off to a brilliant start as Tim Seifert scored a fifty and the equation came down to seven runs off the last six balls. Their victory looked inevitable but they chocked under pressure and could only manage six runs, causing consecutive Super Overs. Courtesy, a couple of big hits from KL Rahul, India won the match and left the Kiwis anguished again. India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: NZ Choke as IND Triumph in Second Successive Super Over.

New Zealand vs West Indies in Auckland, 2008- WI Won

This was the first-ever Super Over played in T20I history. After scoring 155 runs in the first innings, the Kiwi bowlers restricted the Men in Maroon to the same total. However, Chris Gayle smashed Daniel Vettori in the deciding over as Windies piled up 25 runs while batting first. In reply, the Kiwis lost two wickets for 15 runs and lost the match.

New Zealand vs Australia in Christchurch, 2010- NZ Won

Kiwis’ only victory in the Super Over came against Australia in 2nd T20I of the series. The high-scoring match ended in a tie as both sides were able to score 214 runs. Tim Southee bowled a colossal over and restricted the Aussies 6 runs. In reply, Martin Guptill played a couple of good shots and guided his side over the line.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Pallekele, 2012- SL Won

In the high-voltage group-stage clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020, the Kiwis scored 174 runs in the first innings. In reply, the home side could manage only 174 runs and the match went in Super Over. Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 13 runs and New Zealand had to score one run more. However, they weren’t able to smash Lasith Malinga and were restricted to only six runs.

New Zealand vs West Indies in Colombo, 2012- WI Won

The NZ vs SL game wasn’t the only tied encounter in the T20 World Cup 2020. Kiwis’ encounter against West Indies also resulted in a tie. Defending 139 runs, the Blackcaps managed to restrict the opposition to exactly that total and match was tied. In the one-over eliminator, Brendon McCullum and Ross Taylor scored 17 runs together and seemed to have an upper hand. However, their effort went in vain as Chris Gayle opened up his arms and helped West Indies achieve the target.

New Zealand vs England in Auckland, 2019- ENG Won

The fifth T20I of England’s 2019 Tour of New Zealand gave the fans nostalgia of the 2019 World Cup final. In the deciding encounter, both the sides scored 146 runs in the rain-affected match and all went down to the super over. The visitors scored 17 runs in the super-over which proved to be enough against New Zealand as the home team were restricted to eight runs and lost the series.

New Zealand vs India in Hamilton, 2019- IND Won

Before the fourth match, the third T20I of the series got tied and India had to play their first-ever Super Over. Batting first, the Kiwis scored 17 runs and looked all set to clinch the game. In reply, Tim Southee made a decent start and brought the equation down to 10 runs off two balls. Well, Rohit Sharma rose to the occasions and smashed two sixes to guide his side to win.

New Zealand vs India in Wellington, 2019- IND Won

Kiwi’s latest heartbreak came in the fourth T20I match of the series. Chasing a total of 166 runs, Tim Seifert scored a fifty and looked all set to guide his side to win. However, the Kiwi felt one run-short of the target and the encounter got tied. Nevertheless, the home side put up 13 runs in the Super Over and this time, India had to do the job without services of Rohit Sharma. However, KL Rahul rose up to the occasion and India won this match too.

With this triumph, India have gained a 4-0 lead in the series and will be eyeing to register a clean sweep in the fifth and last match of the series. On the other hand, the Kiwis have nothing to lose and they will play for pride in the next game. The fifth T20I will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.