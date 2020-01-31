India vs New Zealand 4th T20I 2020 Stat Highlights: IND Clinch Second Consecutive Super Over Win to Go 4–0 Up Against Kiwis

Virat Kohli celebrates with his teammates (Photo Credits: IANS)

Fans were treated to yet another Super over humdinger in the India vs New Zealand fife-match series. And Virat Kohli and Co. prevailed once again. New Zealand needed seven runs off the last over, but Shardul Thakur bowled brilliantly and gave away just six runs. Kiwis ended up losing three wickets in the final over. In the Super Over, India were set 14 runs to win, and the Men in Blue achieved with a ball to spare. Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur Combine to Run Out Colin Munro, Watch Video of Relay Throw During IND vs NZ 4th T20I.

Set 166 runs to win, New Zealand were in the game till the last over despite wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert scoring 57 off 39 balls. Experienced campaigner Ross Taylor chipped in with 24 off 18 balls, but failed once again to take his side home. India have already clinched the series, which now stands at 4-0 in their favour with one match to go.

India, who were without Mohammed Shami, managed to pick an early wicket when Jasprit Bumrah had Martin Guptill caught in the fifth over. However, after the early breakthrough, India didn’t find any success till 12th over. Opener Colin Munro and Seifert added 74 runs for the second wicket to take Kiwis close to the target. India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: NZ Choke as IND Triumph in Second Successive Super Over.

Munro after completing his 11th half-century in T20Is was run-out with New Zealand’s score reading 96 for two. Tom Bruce, who replaced injured Kane Williamson, was dismissed for a duck in the next over. His dismissal gave India hopes of making a comeback. However, Seifert held the Kiwi innings together and completed his half-century. Seifert and Taylor added 62 runs for the fourth wicket.

Here Are Some Stat Highlights from India vs New Zealand Fourth T20I

# This Was India’s Second Super Over.

# India Have Now Won Two Out Of Two Super Overs.

# New Zealand Have Lost Six Out Of Seven Super Overs In T20Is.

# Colin Munro Is Now The Highest Run-Getter Against India In T20Is, Going Past Aaron Finch’s Tally Of 405 Runs.

# India Have Not Lost Any Of Their Last 18 T20I Matches Where Manish Pandey Was Part Of The Playing XI.

Earlier, put to bat first, India managed 165 for eight in their allotted 20 overs. Manish Pandey scored a well-compiled half-century to take India to a decent total. Pandey scored unbeaten 50 off just 36 balls. He was supported by cameos from Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini towards the end. The fifth and last T20I now takes place at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on February 02, Sunday.