Live Cricket Streaming of Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of AUS W vs BAN W on TV and Online

Australia W vs Bangladesh W (Photo Credits: Twitter/@T20WorldCup)

Australian women’s cricket team will take on Bangladesh women’s team in match 10 of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The match will be played at the Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra on February 27, 2020 (Thursday). After a slip-up in their first game against India, defending champions Australia were back to winning ways as the got the better of Sri Lanka in their second Group A game. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of AUS W vs BAN W clash in Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, can scroll down below for details. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Time Table & Schedule in IST for Free PDF Download Online: Check Fixture Dates, Match Timings, Venue Details of Twenty20 CWC in Australia.

Australia are third in the group and will take on last-placed Bangladesh as the Asian side look to open their points account in this season’s tournament. The hosts defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets thanks to a late show by Rachael Haynes as her knock of 60 runs off 47 deliveries took the defending champions over the line. Bangladesh, on the other hand, suffered a narrow defeat against India as they fell 18 runs short of the target. Nigar Sultana and Murshida Islam showed promise in the game but were unable to take their side to a crucial win. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table Updated.

Australia W vs Bangladesh W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 10 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

Australia W vs Bangladesh W match in Group A will be played at the Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra on February 27, 2020 (Thursday). The match is scheduled to start at 01:30 am (IST) and 07:00 pm local time.

Australia W vs Bangladesh W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 10 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020 and will be showcasing all 48 matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels to catch the live action of Australia Women’s vs Bangladesh Women’s

Australia W vs Bangladesh W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 10 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official streaming partner of Star India, will provide viewers with the live streaming option to catch ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2020. Fans can catch the live action AUS W vs BAN W match on the app as well as the website of Hotstar.

Australia are the defending champions and have already won the tournament four times so will be eager to once again reach the finals of the showcase event. Bangladesh are yet to open their account in the points tally and it will not be an easy task to get their first win against Australia.