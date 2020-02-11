Live Cricket Streaming of India Women vs Australia Women T20I Tri-Series Final Match 2020 on SonyLiv: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND W vs AUS W on TV and Online

India Women National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India women team will square off against Australia women in the final of T20I Tri-Series 2020. The women T20I tri-series in Australia started on January 31, 2020, and it will end with the upcoming final match on February 12, 2020. The third participant of this tournament England women cricket team couldn't make it to the final. Australia women team will be led by Meg Lanning, while India women will play under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for live cricket streaming of IND W vs AUS W Women T20I Tri-Series final match 2020. We will also help you with free live telecast details and other options to view this match. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Schedule Time Table in IST For Free PDF Download.

Australia women cricket team defeated England women team in their previous game to enter the final. The home team posted a total of 132/7 in that game and allowed the England Women team to score only 116/7, thereby winning the match by 16 runs. Sophie Molineux was awarded Man of the Match in that game for his figures of 3/19 in 4 overs. Speaking about India women team, they qualified for the final after defeating Australia Women team in their previous game, where they chased down the target of 174 runs in 19.4 overs. Smriti Mandhana scored half-century in that game.

India W vs Australia W, Women’s T20I Tri-Series Final Match Schedule (Match Time and Date)

India Women vs Australia Women T20I Tri-Series 2020 final match will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne in Australia on February 12, 2020 (Wednesday). IND W vs AUS W T20I match is scheduled to start at 08:10 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 1:40 pm local time.

India W vs Australia W, Women’s T20I Tri-Series Final Match Live Telecast in India

Fans can follow India W vs Australia W T20I Tri-Series 2020 final match on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the on-going series. Viewers can view live telecast the IND W vs AUS W final match on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD channels.

India W vs Australia W, Women’s T20I Tri-Series Final Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also catch up with the live action of India Women vs Australia Women final match on Sony Pictures channels. SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Network, will be live streaming the IND W vs AUS W T20I match for its online fans in India.

Australia women team is currently the number one T20I side as per latest ranking, while India women team is placed at the fourth position. Harmanpreet Kaur and his girls will indeed be looking forward to defeating the Australian side on their soil in the upcoming game to win the T20I tri-series.