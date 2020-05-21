Live Cricket Streaming of Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020, Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers: Get Free Telecast Details of IS vs MFE With Match Time in India

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ifira Sharks will take on the Mighty Efate Panthers in the 2nd match of the Vanuatu T10 League 2020. The match will be played on Thursday (May 21) at the Hybrid Oval of Vanuatu Cricket Ground. The Panthers, who will face MT Bulls in the first game, will have a chance to get familiar with the track. While, the Sharks will want to leave a mark in their first game. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of IS vs MFE clash. Live Cricket Matches Resume in Vanuatu, Fans Can Watch Streaming Online on Vanuatu Cricket's Facebook Page.

Three teams which are participating in this T10 League are MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. Except the first two games, all the matches in the tournament will be played on Saturdays which means the sides will get a good resting time. Each side will play six games and the top two teams will lock horns in the finals which is scheduled to be played on June 13. Well, the T10 league is one of those cricket tournaments which is organized after the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, all the sides must leave no stones unturned to come on top. Meanwhile, have a look at the live streaming details of second game. Live Cricket Streaming of Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020, MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers.

When to Watch Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers, Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The second encounter of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 will be played between Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. The game will take place on May 21, 2020 (Thursday) at the Hybrid Oval and is scheduled to begin at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 03:00 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers, Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sadly, Indian cricket fans will not be able to catch the Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers encounter on Telivison as there are no broadcasters available. But fans can still catch live action of the MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers match on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers, Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020?

One can live stream the second match of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League between Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers on the official Facebook page of the Vanuatu Cricket Association as well as on VBTC. Fans can also follow the Twitter account of Vanuatu cricket for live score updates.

Ifira Sharks: Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Jamal Vira, Michael Avock, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Wolford Kalworai, Bethan Moli, Brenan Meyer.

Mighty Efate Panthers: Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Joshua Rasu, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira, William Laumae, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Lenika Natapei.