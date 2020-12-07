Colombo Kings are set to take on Galle Gladiators in match 14 of the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on December 7, 2020 (Monday). The Kings have their eyes set on the top spot while the Gladiators are in search of their first win. Fans searching for live streaming details of Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators in LPL 2020 can scroll down below. Andre Russell Smashes Third Joint-Fastest Fifty in T20s, Hammers 65 Off 19 Balls During Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Kings LPL 2020 Clash.

Colombo Kings are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins and they have defeated Kandy Tuskers and Jaffna Stallions with ease. Their only loss this season has come against Dambulla Viiking and a win will see them go top of the table. Meanwhile, Galle Gladiators have lost all of their games this season and they have a tough task against one of the most consistent teams.

Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators LPL 2020 match on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of the opening match of LPL 2020.

Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also catch the Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the CK vs GG LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Apart from that JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

Squads:

Galle Gladiators Squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(c), Azam Khan(w), Chadwick Walton, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mohammad Amir, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Waqas Maqsood, Hazratullah Zazai, Sahan Arachchige, Mohamed Shiraz, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Chanaka Ruwansiri

Colombo Kings Squad: Dinesh Chandimal(w), Laurie Evans, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Angelo Mathews(c), Ashan Priyanjan, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera, Tharindu Kaushal, Dhammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Karim Sadiq, Amila Aponso, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kalana Perera, Navod Paranavithana, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayake, Tharindu Ratnayake

