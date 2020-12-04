Colombo Kings (CK) will square off against Jaffna Stallions in Lanka Premier League (LPL), 2020 match no 11. The game will be held at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on December 4, 2020. It will begin at 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Colombo Kings is led by Angelo Mathews, while Jaffna Stallions will play under the captaincy of Thisara Perera. Jaffna Stallions will enter this game with a win over Galle Gladiators, while Colombo Kings lost to Dambulla Viiking in their last match. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for CK vs JS LPL 2020 free live streaming online in India along with the live telecast details on TV. Shahid Afridi, Mohammed Amir Get into War of Words With Young Afghanistan Player Naveen-ul-Haq During Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators, Lankan Premier League 2020.

Jaffna Stallions in their previous game chased down the target of 171 runs in 19.4 as they completed at 174/5, thereby winning the game by five wickets. Avishka Fernando was awarded Man of the Match in that game where he made 84 runs from 59 balls. On the other hand, Colombo Kings failed to chase down the target of 176 runs, as they got restricted at 147 runs, thereby losing the match by 28 runs. Jaffna Stallions is at the top position with 8 points, while Colombo Kings is at the third spot with 4 points.

Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions LPL 2020 match on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of the opening match of LPL 2020.

Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also catch the Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the CK vs JS LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Apart from that JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

Squads:

Colombo Kings Squad: Dinesh Chandimal(w), Laurie Evans, Thikshila de Silva, Angelo Mathews(c), Andre Russell, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Dhammika Prasad, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Manpreet Gony, Karim Sadiq, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Amila Aponso, Tharindu Kaushal, Kalana Perera, Navod Paranavithana, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayake, Tharindu Ratnayake.

Jaffna Stallions Squad: Avishka Fernando, Tom Moores(w), Minod Bhanuka, Thisara Perera(c), Shoaib Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Shinwari, Suranga Lakmal, Duanne Olivier, Johnson Charles, Kyle Abbott, Binura Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nuwanidu Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Maheesh Theekshana, Kanagarathinam Kabilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan.

