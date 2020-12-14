Dambulla Viiking (DV) will lock horns with Jaffna Stallions in Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 semi-final 2. The game will be held at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on December 14, 2020. The match will begin at 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Both teams will enter this game with a defeat against Colombo Kings in their last game. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for DV vs JS LPL 2020 live streaming online and live telecast details on TV.

Dambulla Viiking is led by Dasun Shanaka, while Jaffna Stallions will play under the captaincy of Thisara Perera. Dambulla Viiking has won the toss as of now and they have opted to field. The winner of this game will face Galle Gladiators in LPL 2020 final which will be played on December 16, 2020. DV vs JS Dream11 Team Prediction LPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions Lanka Premier League Season 1 Semi Final 2.

Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions LPL 2020 semi-final 2 match on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of the opening match of LPL 2020.

Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also catch the Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions semi-final match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the CK vs GG LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Apart from that JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

Dambulla Viiking Playing XI: Samit Patel, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ramesh Mendis, Samiullah Shinwari, Malinda Pushpakumara, Kasun Rajitha, Anwar Ali, Lahiru Kumara

Jaffna Stallions Playing XI: Johnson Charles(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Shoaib Malik, Chaturanga de Silva, Thisara Perera(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Usman Shinwari, Duanne Olivier

