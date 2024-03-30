Lucknow Super Giants will play their second game of the Indian Super League campaign, a home tie against Punjab Kings this evening at the Ekana Stadium. They lost their opening game against Rajasthan Royals and start the tie rock bottom in the points table. The home team’s strength lies in their power packed batting unit, which one their day can be the best in the league. The Lucknow track though has not been conducive for batting in recent past and it will be interesting to see how they cope up. Opponents Punjab won their opening game against Delhi and then came close to beating Bengaluru, ultimately losing the tie. The team lacks the superstars but each player in the squad knows his role well. Lucknow Super Giants versus Punjab Kings will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. Sonu Sood Supports Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya As the Team Underperform in IPL, Actor Says ‘They Are Our Heroes’.

Lucknow coach Justin Langer confirmed his team will not play young pacer Shamar Joseph in the playing eleven. K L Rahul may have scored a fifty in the last game but his strike rate was not up to mark compared to global T20 standards. Nicholas Pooran has been a consistent performer in the lower middle order and will once again play a key role.

Harpreet Brar and Kagiso Rabada with the bowl can cause problems for Lucknow. The duo not only have an impressive economy rate but also can be regular wicket takers. Batting is a challenge for Punjab and the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livinstone and Sam Curran will need to do the bulk of the scoring. Shikhar Dhawan continues to be an asset for the team in the top order.

When Is LSG vs PBKS Match 11 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab Kings will be visiting Lucknow Super Giants in their third match in IPL 2024 on Saturday, March 30. The game will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium at Lucknow and starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Where To Watch Live Telecast of LSG vs PBKS Match 11 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2024. The LSG vs PBKS live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. This LSG vs PBKS live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of LSG vs PBKS Match 11 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live stream viewing option of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings. Lucknow has a quality squad and they should be able to register a home win in this game.

