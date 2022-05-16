Mumbai, May 16 : Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has maintained that in a high-pressure tournament such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), it is not always easy to maintain a "chilled and nice" atmosphere inside the dressing room, adding that the presence of quality spinners in the side was helping the team's campaign in IPL 2022. Former champions Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday night to climb to second position with 16 points, and the team now has to ensure they don't lose too badly in their last league assignment in order to secure a playoffs berth. LSG vs RR, IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Win by 24 Runs Despite Deepak Hooda’s Half-Century.

Speaking about the emphatic win, built around Yashasvi Jaiswal's quick-fire 41, and his and Devdutt Padikkal's fine middle-order showing, the skipper said, "This win was satisfying. The atmosphere is chilled and nice, it's not easy to maintain it when there are losses and we have done it well. Batting first suits our approach well, we want to bat positively and the bowling unit is good as well." The skipper also had positive words for the fielding intensity, saying that James Neesham was the live-wire of the side when the Super Giants were chasing. Rajasthan Royals Move Closer to Playoffs Spot, Beat Lucknow Super Giants; Move to Second Spot on IPL 2022 Points Table.

"The intensity in the field was good. Special mention to (James) Neesham who brought a lot of energy." Samson justified using Ashwin in different phases, saying that it is one of the advantages of having quality spinners in the side. "The bonus of having quality spinners is you can use them anywhere," said Samson. Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni said the loss had not done too much damage to the team's chances of securing a playoff berth. "Our stats team says both RR and LSG just have to make sure they don't lose too badly, thanks to RCB's poor NRR (net run rate). RCB will have to win by around 80 and RR lose by around 80, for RCB to go above RR, but RR play after RCB. So, they have an advantage," opined Badoni, who was out for a first-ball duck on Sunday.

