Kavya Maran's reaction went viral as Nicholas Pooran dropped Travis Head's catch during the SRH vs LSH match in IPL 2025 on March 27. This happened on the first ball of the sixth over when Travis Head miscued a big shot off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling and Nicholas Pooran gathered to catch the ball but ended up dropping the catch. The Sunrisers Hyderabad owner, seated in the stands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, jumped up in shock but then calmed down as the catch was put down by Nicholas Pooran. Prince Yadav eventually dismissed Travis Head. Travis Head Wicket Video: Watch Prince Yadav Dismantle Explosive Batter's Stumps During SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Watch Kavya Maran's Reaction to Nicholas Pooran Dropping Travis Head's Catch:

Shocking moment of kavya maran Travis head catch but not out #Travishead #Srhvslsg pic.twitter.com/C5yLwcxY9M — Shailesh Gautam (@Shaileshgautam0) March 27, 2025

