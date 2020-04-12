Lucky to Get Best Out of Bad Situation With New-Born: Eoin Morgan on Lockdown

England captain Eoin Morgan. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

London, April 12: England's World Cup winning ODI captain Eoin Morgan feels he and his wife are lucky to get the best out of isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they are getting to spend time with their new-born. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has increased to 79,885, with 9,892 deaths amid an ongoing national lockdown.

"It's a very strange time for everybody at the moment. For us (him and his wife Tara Morgan), we have a new-born baby at home. He's just three weeks old so we've been very lucky that we're getting the best out of this bad situation. I've been able to spend a lot of time with him," the 33-year-old 2019 World Cup winner told the www.kkr.in. England Captain Eoin Morgan Thanks the Fan Who Names His Newborn After Him After CWC 2019 Triumph.

"Everybody's goal is to hopefully not contract the (COVID-19) virus and then come out of the other side healthy, along with the rest of the family," he said. Asked is he is doing any household chores, Morgan said: "Well I've embraced cooking. I really enjoy cooking. Today, the barbeque is lit so we've prepared all the salads. I just need to marinade a little bit of the meat and then head outside and enjoy a bit of sun!"

On being a father, the explosive southpaw added: "Yeah, it's been amazing! It's very difficult to describe until you go through it. Everybody says that, and we were waiting on his arrival to know if that was true. But it's such a unique feeling that you don't experience anywhere else. I must have changed almost thousands of nappies by now but I am loving it. Thoroughly enjoying it now." Morgan further said he is watching TV shows and reading books to beat the downtime.

"We've actually been busy with the baby a lot. But apart from that, I've watched a little bit of Netflix. I've just finished the TV series ‘Narcos' based on Pablo Escobar, which I thought was good. Very graphic, but very good! And I've just started re-watching The Sopranos. It's one of my favourite TV series of all time so it was a nice excuse to go back and watch it.

"I've also been reading a couple of books, and I do a little bit of workout. But I think people are becoming obsessed with exercise. I think it's becoming their way of dealing with isolation. I'm not that inclined to be honest. I'll do enough to keep my fitness up but as regards to enjoying the lockdown, fitness isn't going to be a major part of it. We are doing anything to put a smile on our faces."