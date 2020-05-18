Mahela Jayawardene Questions Need to Build Largest Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka's Homagama

Mahela Jayawardene (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Colombo, May 18: Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene questioned the need to build a new cricket stadium in the country after it was revealed that the government is planning to build the largest cricket stadium in the Island Nation in Homagama. The construction of the new stadium is expected to be completed in three years and will host Day-Night matches as well. The proposed stadium can hold up to 40,000 spectators and is set to cost the Sri Lankan authorities around 30-40 million dollars as per www.newswire.lk.

Jayawardene took note of this announcement and questioned the need of having a new stadium as according to him, the existing stadiums aren't being used to their full potential. His post on Twitter read: "We don't even play enough international cricket or domestic first-class cricket in the existing stadiums we have ... Do we need another one?" It Is About Creating a Team Culture and Showing Respect, Says Mumbai Indians Coach Mahela Jayawardene.

The latest stadium will add to the long list of cricket stadiums presently used by Sri Lanka cricket for international and domestic matches. Colombo, Dambulla, Galle, Hambantota, Kandy and Moratuwa are the venues with active cricket stadiums in the country.