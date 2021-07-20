Manchester United lead the race to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid as the defender is looking for a new adventure after reportedly refusing to sign a contract extension with the Spanish outfit. The French centre-back has been a mainstay at Real Madrid for nearly a decade playing crucial roles in the Champions League three-peat and La Liga triumphs, however, now is excited by a move to the Premier League. Real Madrid Waiting On Offer For Raphael Varane.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Raphael Varane and his agents have notified Real Madrid about the defender's desire to leave the club. The French centre-back was offered a contract extension by the Los Blancos with his current deal expiring next season, however, the 28-year-old prefers a move to England. Manchester United Lead Race To Sign Eduardo Camavinga, Raphael Varane.

The World Cup winner is eager for a move to Manchester United and is understood to remain patient as he won’t try and force a move out of respect for Real Madrid. The 28-year-old is confident that the Spanish outfit and Manchester United will reach an agreement over his transfer with him ready to accept the English giants offer.

It is understood that Real Madrid have accepted that the defender is unlikely to extend his stay at the club and are willing to let go of the centre-back and cash in on Raphael Varane if a correct bid arrives instead of leaving letting him leave for free next summer.

Real Madrid have already parted ways with long-time captain Sergio Ramos, who after 16 years at the club left for PSG after failing to reach an agreement with the Spanish outfit over a contract extension. However, Los Blancos have signed David Alaba from Bayern but with another first-choice defender set to leave, they will be in the market for another central defender.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2021 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).