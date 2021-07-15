Manchester United after a promising campaign last time around are looking to bolster their squad even further and Rapahel Vaane is at the top of the wish list for the Red Devils. The French Centre-back has been one of the star performers for Real Madrid over the years but is looking for a new chapter in his career after reportedly rejecting a contract extension with the record Spanish and European champions. Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Lead Race To Sign Eduardo Camavinga, Raphael Varane.

According to a report from Goal, Real Madrid recently offered a one-year contract extension to Raphel Varane but the centre-back has rejected the offer as he searches for a new club. The Spanish giants have accepted that the Frenchman is likely to move on and are now waiting for an offer for the defender.

Raphael Varane is tied to a contract at Real Madrid until 2022 but with him rejecting to extending his stay, Los Blancos want to cash in on the defender instead of losing him for free in the summer as the 28-year-old is heavily linked with a move to England.

Manchester United are one of the clubs heavily interested in the Frenchman as they look for a defender to partner Harry Maguire. It is understood that personal terms between the player and the English giants are not a factor as Real Madrid waits for an official bid from the Premier League outfit for the Frenchman.

A date for the deal is not yet finalised which could see Raphael Varane return to Real Madrid training later in the month following his vacation. It is understood talks will not be rushed through as new Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has no problems welcoming a senior figure back into his fold if no quick deal is done.

