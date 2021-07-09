Manchester United had a promising campaign last season and are now looking to reinforce their squad to compete at multiple fronts. The record English Champions have already secured the signing of star English winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for a hefty transfer fee and are now turning their attention towards strengthening their midfield and defence with a couple of key additions. Manchester United Agree Deal For Jadon Sancho Transfer From Borussia Dortmund.

According to Fabrizio Romano’s column in Sportskeeda, Manchester United are pursuing the signings of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane and Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and are currently the front runners to acquire the services of the duo if they are to leave their clubs in the summer.

It is understood that Raphael Varane is the first choice for Manchester United but the clubs are yet to reach an agreement. Both clubs are in direct contact but the Spanish outfit are yet to decide on a final fee for the defender, who is in the final year of his contract and is unlikely to renew. Carlo Ancelotti is trying to convince the Frenchman but the defender has his eyes set on leaving.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Camavinga is the Red Devils’ priority in midfield and they are in a great position to sign the player. The young Frenchman is in the final year of his contract at Rennes and has decided against renewing his current deal, which could force the Ligue 1 outfit to sell the 18-year-old instead of losing him for free next year.

PSG are also interested in the midfielder but Manchester United are progressing with their plans for a talent considered the perfect purchase for the short and long term. The rumors around the club suggest a fee of 30/35 million euros as a possible amount the Premier League outfit will have to offer for the 18-year-old.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2021 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).