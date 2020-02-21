Mayank Agarwal Achieves This Feat After Surviving the First Session of India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020, Day 1

Mayank Agarwal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Virat Kohli and men are battling it out in the first Test match between India and New Zealand which is currently underway at the Basin Reserve at Wellington. The venue has had a history of the being difficult to the Indians as they have won only once at the venue. This time too things were not different for the Indians as they were tattered by the NZ bowlers on the green-top wicket. Only Mayank Agarwal could survive in the first session of day one and achieved a rare feat during the game. India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Live Score Updates.

Agarwal might have scored 34 runs, but became the first batsmen in 30 years to survive the first session in Test matches in New Zealand. Prior to this, it was only Manoj Prabhakar who had achieved this feat. Talking about the match, the hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Kiwi pacers troubled the Indian batsmen. Debutant Kyle Jamieson scalped three vital wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (11), Virat Kohli (2) and Mayank Agarwal (34). As of now, we have Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane battling for India. Apart from Jamieson, it was Trent Boult and Tim Southee who snapped one wicket each.

The last session of the match was called off due to rains. Day 2 of the first test could be even more difficult for the Indians due to the rains. The onus will lie on Rahane and Pant as they will have to stay around for a while so that India can reach a respectable total nearing 250 runs. By stumps, the scoreboard read 122/5.