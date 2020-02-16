Mayank Agarwal Birthday Special: Best Knocks by India’s Test Opener As He Turns 29

File image of Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal is one of the best modern talents Indian cricket has. The right-hander is a top-order batsman and has almost sealed his place as India’s Test opener. Agarwal was born on February 16, 1991, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Agarwal recently made his debut in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) as well, but he could not match his talent. However, in Test cricket, Agarwal has begun his career on a thumping note. Mayank Agarwal Chooses a Unique Method for Preparing for India vs New Zealand Test Series 2020 (Watch Video).

In nine Tests, Agarwal already has three centuries, including two double hundreds, and as many half-centuries. He averages impressive 67.07 in Tests. The right-handed batsman is a force to reckon with in first-class cricket and averages close to fifty after having played 62 matches. As Agarwal turns 29; we take a look at some of his best knocks.

76 vs Australia at Melbourne in 2018: In his debut innings, Agarwal scored 76 against Australia in 2018. He broke 71-year-old during this knock as he registered the top score by an Indian batsman on Test debut. He was not originally picked for the Tests series, but Prithvi Shaw’s injury meant Agarwal was added in the squad.

77 vs Australia at Sydney in 2019: After the memorable outing in his debut Test, Agarwal scored yet another half-century during India’s tour of Australia 2018-19. In the Sydney Test, he scored 77 and formed an important partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara.

215 vs South Africa at Visakhapatnam in 2019: Agarwal’s first Test century

came at home against South Africa. In fact, he converted his century into a double ton. The right-handed opening batsman scored 215. And added 317 runs for the first wicket with Rohit Sharma.

243 vs Bangladesh at Indore in 2019: Continuing his good form, Agarwal smashed second double century of his Test career against Bangladesh. This happens to be his highest-score in the longer format of the game as well. Interestingly, Agarwal was the only batsman to score in three figures.

Apart from the aforementioned double centuries, Agarwal also scored 108 against South Africa in Pune. In IPL, Agarwal represents Kings XI Punjab and has previously played for Delhi Daredevil, Rising Pune Supergiant and Royal Challengers Bangalore.