Mayank Agarwal Chooses a Unique Method for Preparing for India vs New Zealand Test Series 2020 (Watch Video)

Mayank Agarwal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has not been very efficient in New Zealand. He had scored 30 runs in the ODIs and now also had a very disappointing outing in the warm-up games. The Indian opener scored one run in the war,-up game which is currently underway at Hamilton and was not up to the mark. Now, ahead of the Test matches which will begin on February 21, 2020, Agarwal went on to start preparing for the longer format. India’s opener Rohit Sharma had to return back to India after getting injured and Agarwal would be an ideal replacement. Jasprit Bumrah Bowls a Perfect In-Swinger During India vs New Zealand Warm Up Match (Watch Video).

As per a video shared by an official page of ESPN Cricinfo, the Indian opener was seen facing an underarm ball. The ball had no bounce or spin thus it was quite obvious that he is expecting the new ball to stay low. ESPNCricinfo shared the video with the caption reading, “Is Mayank expecting the ball to keep low? What’s he trying to work on here? #NZvIND.” Check out the video below:

Ahead of the game, there is a piece of good news for the Men in Blue as Jasprit Bumrah is back in form. Bumrah was in the eye of the storm for being wicketless in the three games ODIs. Bumrah has been wicketless for the first time in the ODI series.