One of the finest going around in Indian cricket, Mayank Agarwal celebrates his 30th birthday on Tuesday (February 16). Hailing from Karnataka, Agarwal is a technically-sound batsman who can score runs in any situation. While the opener has an accurate technique to tackle the new ball, his temperament to play long knocks makes him a tremendous headache for the opposition. After piling up a mountain of runs in the domestic circuit, Agarwal also proved his mettle at the highest level, and his record in Test cricket speak volumes of his prowess. Below, we’ll look at some quick facts about the opener. Mayank Agarwal Birthday Special: Best Knocks by India’s Test Opener.

Agarwal made his much-awaited Test debut against Australia in December 2018. With openers of both teams failing in the previous games and the Melbourne track favouring the pacers, all the odds were against the debutant. However, Agarwal rose to the challenge and scored a match-winning 76 in his maiden innings. The opener also went on to make a mark in West Indies, New Zealand and Indian soil and is touted to be a long-time server of Indian cricket. As wishes continue to pour in for Mayank, let’s look at some of his quick facts. Mayank Agarwal Becomes Third-Fastest Indian to Score 1000 Test Runs.

Mayank Agarwal Quick Facts:

# Mayank Agarwal was born on February 16, 1991, in Bangalore, Karnataka.

# Mayank made his international debut against Australia on December 26, 2018, in a Test match.

# The opener scored 76 in his maiden international innings in Melbourne.

# He scored his first test century in October 2019 against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

# After Virender Sehwag, Mayank became only the second Indian opener to score consecutive Test centuries against South Africa.

# The opener has so far scored two double centuries in 14 Test matches.

# He received the Madhavrao Scindia Award for being the highest run-scorer In Ranji Trophy for 2017-18 season.

# Agarwal currently plays for Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League.

Mayank is currently the part of India team contesting England in the four-match Test series. The opener warmed the benches in the first two games with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill being in impressive form lately. However, he must be raring to cash on any opportunity which comes his way.

