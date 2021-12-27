India U19 defeated Afghanist U19 by four wickets to qualify for the semifinals of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup. India finished second in Group A as Pakistan topped the table. Harnoor Singh and Raja Bawa played crucial knocks.

A 4-wicket win over Afghanistan U19 has ensured India U19’s qualification for the semi-final of #U19AsiaCup to be played on Thursday. Details - https://t.co/dJGeSLsmuF 📸 - ACC pic.twitter.com/wiRagZf79M — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2021

