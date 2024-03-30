An IPL debut and a record set already! Surely Mayank Yadav could not have asked for a better script. The youngster, who made his debut for Lucknow Super Giants' in their IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings, has left everyone in awe with his raw pace. The young bowler, who hails from Delhi, has surely drawn heads with his sensational debut in the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 match, where he finished with figures of 3/27 and fans would be keen on knowing more about him. In this article, we shall check out a few details about him. Fastest Ball in IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Clocks 155.8 KPH During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match.

Hailing from Delhi, Mayank Yadav was one of the two debutants for Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings and he made it even more memorable by bowling the fastest delivery of the season, clocking 155.8 KPH. He broke the record set by Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger, who had earlier clocked 153 KPH during a match against Delhi Capitals.

Mayank Yadav Quick Facts:

#Mayank Yadav was born in Delhi on June 17, 2002

#The right-arm fast bowler was signed by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2022 season

#Yadav represents Delhi in domestic cricket and has featured in one First Class game so far.

#In List A cricket, the 22-year-old has played 17 matches where he has taken 34 wickets, with his best figures being 4/47.

#In T20s, he has taken 12 wickets in 10 matches with an impressive economy rate of 6.44

#He made his FC debut back in 2022

#His List A debut came earlier in 2021

Yadav's impressive debut performance will surely make everyone sit up and take notice of his incredible talent. Mayank Yadav hopes that this is the start of something special.

