Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to bounce back from their defeat as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The MI vs KKR clash in IPL 2021 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2021 (Thursday). Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create MI vs KKR, IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy team can scroll down below. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Mumbai Indians were without star players Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in their encounter against Chennai Super Kings and the record champions lacked their experience as they lost the game after being in a favourable position. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders put their early-season slump behind them as they defeated high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets to earn just their third win of the season. BCCI Extends Deadline for Tender Process for Two New IPL Teams Till October 10.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Quinton de Kock (MI), Ishan Kishan (MI) can be the keepers in your team.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Shubman Gill (KKR), Nitish Rana (KKR) could be named as the batsmen.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Andre Russell (KKR) can be picked as the all-rounder.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Rahul Chahar (MI), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Lockie Ferguson (KKR) can fill the remaining spots.

Andre Russell (KKR) can be selected as the captain of your MI vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy team while Quinton de Kock (MI) could be picked as the vice-captain.

