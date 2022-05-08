Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 56 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The MI vs KKR clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on May 9, 2022 (Monday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

Mumbai Indians, after an awful performance in the first stage of IPL 2022, were the first team of the season to be eliminated from the race of playoffs with eight losses in 10 matches. Even if MI wins all its four remaining matches from here, that won't rectify the loss. Though too late, MI returned to winning ways after clinching the previous two matches in their favour. While as, the probability for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to reach to play-offs evaporated after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vanquished them by 75 runs on Saturday. KKR have won just four out of 11 matches so far with only eight points on the table. Now suppose KKR manages to win all three of its remaining matches, that will yield them 14 points meanwhile there are other teams who have already past 14 points with couple of matches left to play, so the situation is quite obscure for Kolkata Knight Riders now and have nil chances to make it to play-offs. MI and KKR still have a game to play and show to put on, hence we have compiled our dream playing eleven of the contest.

MI vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Ishan Kishan (MI) can be taken as our wicket-keeper.

MI vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Tim David (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Rohit Sharma (MI), Nitish Rana (KKR) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

MI vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Daniel Sams (MI), Andre Russell (KKR) could be our all-rounders.

MI vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Umesh Yadav (KKR), Tim Southee (KKR), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) could form the bowling attack.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) could be named as the captain of your MI vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Andre Russell (KKR) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

