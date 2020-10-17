Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 36. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 18, 2020. MI led by Rohit Sharma defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last match, while KXIP under the captaincy of KL won against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous encounter of IPL 2020. MI is currently at the top of the point table with 12 points, while KXIP is at the bottom with 4 points. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. RCB vs KXIP Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Chris Gayle Shines in First Game of Season as Kings XI Punjab Win by 8 Wickets.

Mumbai Indians easily chased down the target of 149 runs against KKR with eight wickets in hand and in just 16.5 overs. Quinton de Kock was awarded Man of the Match in that game for his unbeaten knock of 78 runs from 44 balls. KXIP was successful in chasing down the total of 171/6 posted by RCB. KXIP won that game by 8 wickets and Chris Gayle played his first match of IPL 2020 in that game where he scored 53 runs from 45 balls. Speaking about MI vs KXIP head to head in IPL, Mumbai leads Punjab by 14-11. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be Quinton de Kock (MI) and KL Rahul (KXIP).

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go for four batsmen and they should be Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Hardik Pandya (MI), Chris Gayle (KXIP) and Mayank Agarwal (KXIP).

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for MI vs KXIP Dream11 team should be Kieron Pollard (MI) and Krunal Pandya (MI).

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots should be filled by bowlers and they should be Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Murugan Ashwin (KXIP) and Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP).

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Hardik Pandya (MI), Chris Gayle (KXIP), Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), Quinton de Kock (MI), KL Rahul (KXIP), Kieron Pollard (MI), Krunal Pandya (MI), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Murugan Ashwin (KXIP), Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP).

KL Rahul (KXIP) can be elected as captain for your MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 team as he has been scoring well consistently in the ongoing season. Quinton de Kock for his fine knock in the previous game and considering his form can be chosen as vice-captain.

