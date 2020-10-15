Universe Boss Chris Gayle shone in his first match of the season as Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets to stay in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff race. Chasing a challenging target of 172 in Sharjah, KXIP got off to flying start courtesy fireworks from Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul. After the former’s dismissal, however, Gayle arrived at an unfamiliar position – number three – but that didn’t stop him from playing a match-winning knock. He joined forces with skipper Rahul, and since then, it was one-way traffic. Though there was some drama in the end, Nicholas Pooran smashed a six off the last ball as Punjab registered their second win of the season. RCB vs KXIP Highlights IPL 2020.

Earlier in the day, RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch attacked bowlers from the outset as Bangalore got off to a flying start. Both batsmen, however, got out in quick succession and the baton was passed to Virat Kohli. The skipper played an anchor role and got the scoreboard ticking. Surprisingly, the team management promoted Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube ahead of AB de Villiers. Nevertheless, the move didn’t prove to be a disastrous one as both the southpaws made significant contributions. In the end overs, all-rounders Chris Morris and Isuru Udana played some big shots as RCB posted 171/6 which eventually didn’t prove to be enough. AB de Villiers Trolled Mercilessly With Funny Memes As He Gets Out Early Against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020.

# Virat Kohli became the first cricketer to play 200 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

# Chris Gayle played his first match of the season.

# KL Rahul became the first batsman to cross the 400-run mark in IPL 2020.

# 172 is the second-highest target chased this IPL successfully

# Nicholas Pooran became the ninth batsman to smash a last-ball six to take his side over the line in IPL history.

# Mohammed Shami became the eighth bowler in IPL history to dismiss Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the same over.

With this, KXIP stay alive in the playoff race, and they’ll be determined to extend their winning run. KL Rahul’s will next meet four-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 18. On the other hand, RCB will aim to redeem themselves against Rajasthan Royals on October 17 in Dubai.

