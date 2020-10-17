Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 36. The game will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 18, 2020. Mumbai led by Rohit Sharma defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last match of IPL season 13, while Punjab under the captaincy of KL Rahul won against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous encounter. MI is currently at the top of the point table with 12 points, while KXIP is at the bottom with 4 points. Punjab has to win almost all games from here onwards to make it to the playoffs. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 team selection with recommended players as captain and vice-captain. We will also help you with a probable lineup to pick your fantasy XI. MI vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 36.

MI vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab has indeed struggled to register a victory in IPL 2020, however, their skipper KL Rahul has performed well till now consistently. KL Rahul has also scored a century this season and has made 448 runs from 8 games with a strike rate of 133.33. Rahul also does a good job behind stumps as wicket-keeper and therefore can be an ideal choice as captain for MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 team. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

MI vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Quinton de Kock

Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock is in good touch. De Kock played a fine unbeaten knock of 78 runs from 44 balls to help MI chase down the target of 149 against KKR with ease in just 16.5 overs. It would be safe and wise to elect Quinton de Kock as vice-captain.

MI vs KXIP Probable Playing XI

MI Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

KXIP Likely Playing XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians will look forward to winning their upcoming game against Kings XI Punjab and almost confirm their berth for playoffs. On the other hand, KXIP with the return of Chris Gayle in the previous game where he scored a half-century would expect their fortune to change in the coming game.

