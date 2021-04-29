Riding on a brilliant batting show, Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to consolidate their fourth position in the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table. Chasing 172 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the five-time champions didn’t break a sweat and got over the line with nine balls to spare. Quinton de Kock was MI’s standout batsman, scoring his first fifty of the season. At the same time, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard also chipped in with crucial cameos. While MI stay in fourth place with this win, the Men in Pink are still reeling at the penultimate position. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Earlier in the game, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision didn’t prove to be a brilliant one as RR got off to a stellar start. Jos Buttler (41) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (32) added 66 runs for the first wicket, setting an excellent platform for batters to come. Skipper Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube then took over the baton and built a substantial partnership. However, the latter was quite cautious in his approach, scoring 35 off 31 balls. Samson did play an impressive 42-run knock as RR advanced to 171/4. However, the total didn’t prove to be enough as MI got over the line. MI vs RR Highlights of VIVO IPL 2021.

MI vs RR Stat Highlights

# Quinton de Kock registered his first half-century of the season.

# This was Mumbai Indians’ third win of IPL 2021.

# Nathan Coulter-Nile played his first game of this tournament.

Rohit Sharma’s men will next meet three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday (May 1). On the other hand, RR’s next assignment is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (May 2).

