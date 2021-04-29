Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match 24 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Mumbai Indians have won two out of five matches and are placed on fourth spot on the IPL 2021 points table. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have won two and lost three from five games as well and are stationed on seventh spot on the IPL 2021 points table. Meanwhile, stay tuned for MI vs RR IPL 2021 match live score updates. MI vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

While Mumbai Indians come into the contest with two back to back defeats, Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious in their last match and they will be keen to continue their winning momentum. The Rohit Sharma-led side on the other hand will be hoping to find their winning mojo back as well. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.