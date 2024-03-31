Rajasthan Royals (RR) started with two wins in a row and played at home. RR put up respectable totals in both matches and defended them successfully. While Mumbai Indians are searching for their first win of the IPL 2024 season. They lost their opening two away matches, chasing a target against Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Other MI Players Return to Mumbai for Home Games in IPL 2024 .

RR is seen as a strong contender for the IPL 2024 season with a perfect mix of experience in both batting and bowling departments. Although they lack star power in their team, coach Kumar Sangakkara is leading the team in a positive direction with skipper Sanju Samson. Mumbai Indians, stacked with multiple big-game players will have to rethink their strategies, as they now have conceded the second most runs in the IPL 2024 season after two matches while failing to chase targets at the same time. But home conditions might suit the five-time champions.

Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast

The weather in Mumbai on April 1 is expected to be clear. Being an evening match, humidity could be a major factor. We can expect above 63% humidity. Temperatures however will vary between 27 to 30 degrees Celsius. And no rain is expected on the match day. Struggling Mumbai Indians Look for Happy Homecoming Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is known for producing excellent batting wickets. The city hosted many high-scoring matches. This could be a great sign for favouring the chasing team. However, fast bowlers have also found success, especially with the new ball, as the pitch offers swing and bounce.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2024 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).