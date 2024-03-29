The Mumbai Indians have had a bit of a rough start to their Indian Premier League campaign, losing both of their opening games away from home. However, they now have a chance to turn things around in their upcoming four-game homestay. They will be hosting Rajasthan Royals on April 1st, followed by Delhi Capitals on April 7th, Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 11th, and Chennai Super Kings on April 14th. Many of the Mumbai Indians' star players, including Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan, were recently spotted at Mumbai airport as they made their way back for the home matches. Mumbai Indians will be hoping for a win, especially since the current trend has been in favour of home teams. Did Hardik Pandya Disrespect Lasith Malinga? Netizens Share Video Clips Showing Mumbai Indians Skipper's Impolite Behaviour Towards Sri Lankan Legend.

Mumbai Indians Players spotted at Mumbai Airport

