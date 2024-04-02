Rajasthan Royals have secured their third consecutive victory in the IPL 2024 as they defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With this victory, they climb up the IPL 2024 table to the top position. A clinical victory for the Royals as they display a dominant and all-round performance against a very timid Mumbai Indians who looked clueless after the first blow of RR landed on them. Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal helped RR restrict MI to 125/9 after opting to bowl first. While chasing, RR started slowly but raced to the finishing line riding on a fantastic batting performance from Riyan Parag. Rohit Sharma Meets Harbhajan Singh, Hilariously Tries to Lift Former Mumbai Indians Teammate Ahead of MI vs RR IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl as he spotted some moisture on the deck. Using that, Trent Boult struck early as he dismissed Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir in his first over. He topped it by dismissing Dewald Brevis in his next over and since then MI kept losing regular wickets despite the efforts from Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma. Even Tim David failed to make an impact and helpless MI collapsed on only 125/9 after playing out the entire 20 overs. Alongside Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal (3/11) shined too.

Chasing it, RR started cautiously but lost the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over. Jos Buttler struggled to get going and both Buttler and Sanju Samson lost their wickets after a short partnership. At one stage when it looked like MI can stay alive in the game, Riyan Parag came in, consolidated and then accelerated to race to his half-century and took RR over the finishing line.

MI vs RR Stat Highlights

# This is the sixth time in IPL three of the top four batters have scored duck in an innings

# Trent Boult has now taken 25 wickets in the first over of an innings in IPL since 2020 - no other bowler has taken more than eight.

# This is only the second time after 2018, Mumbai Indians have lost three consecutive games

# Akash Madhwal now has the second highest wicket tally after first 9 IPL matches of career (17)

# Yuzvendra Chahal now has the joint highest three wicket hauls in IPL (20)

# 125/9 is the second lowest total scorer in the history of MI vs RR matches in IPL

# Yuzvendra Chahal has now dismissed Hardik Pandya 4 times in IPL

# 20/4 is the second lowest total for MI at the fall of fourth wicket in IPL history

# Kwena Maphaka secured his maiden IPL wicket by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal

# Mumbai Indians played their 250th IPL match

# Ravichandran Ashwin played his 200th IPL match

# 3/11 is Yuzvendra Chahal's second most economical spell in IPL

# Trent Boult's 3/22 is his best figures for Rajasthan Royals in IPL

#Rohit Sharma now has joint most ducks in IPL (17*) Fan Breaches Security to Hug Rohit Sharma During MI vs RR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

In a battle that seemed will be closely contested, Rajasthan Royals dominantly came out in the winning side. They have looked the better side, in terms of resources, preparation and bench depth. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians looks in pieces and they have to gather themselves quickly as time is quickly running out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2024 12:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).