Rohit Sharma became Mumbai Indians captain in 2013 and led the team till 2023. The last Indian to captain Mumbai Indians ahead of Rohit was Harbhajan Singh., another cricketer who has served MI for a long time. The duo met each other ahead of the MI vs RR IPL 2024 match at Wankhede Stadium as Harbhajan was in the same stadium commentating for the same match. Rohit after meeting Harbhajan, tried to lift him hilariously. Later. Rohit also met the other commentators. Fans loved the relation between Rohit and Harbhajan and made the video viral on social media. Fan Claims Rohit Sharma Posters Not Being Allowed Inside Wankhede Stadium During MI vs RR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Rohit Sharma Hilariously Tries to Lift Harbhajan Singh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)