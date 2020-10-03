In the 17th match of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With similar journey so far in the IPL 2020 both the sides will be hoping for third win. Both Mumbai and Hyderabad have played four games each and won two. Meanwhile, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your RCB vs MI Dream11 IPL 2020 match. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform and team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in it. MI vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 17.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians captain struck a fine half-century the other day. With form on his side, expect Rohit Sharma to score big in Sharjah, where the stadium is the smallest of three venues in IPL 2020.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Priyam Garg

The youngster should he belongs to a set of cool players with his fine knock against Chennai Super Kings. Have him in your team as one of your best pick as the youngster will be confident to do well again. MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 17.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: David Warner

Expect David Warner to fire all cylinders. Given the short dimensions in Sharjah, the left hander could be among highest run-scorers. Do have him in your team, he could be the game changer!

MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Hardik Pandya

Who knows with small dimensions on offer, Hardik Pandya could get a promotion up the order. Pandya is one of the clean hitters of the ball and at Sharjah he can be very much effective with the bat.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Jasprit Bumrah

Expect high scoring game at Sharjah and that means bowlers will be under the pump once again. But you have to pick minimum of three bowlers for your Dream11 team, so Jasprit Bumrah could be one of the choices. Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for MI vs SRH IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Mumbai and Hyderabad have faced each other in 14 matches in IPL. SRH have won seven while MI have emerged victorious in six games. The two sides have played Super Over as well which has went Mumbai Indians’ way.

