Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League 2025. The MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match is the seventh match for both franchises in the ongoing tournament. Both franchisees aren't having a good time in the league, ahead of the end of the first half of the league phase for them. Both MI and SRH have just two wins and four losses in their respective six matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be coming to play after finally winning a game after four straight losses. MI vs SRH Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Match 33.

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad are both here after winning their last matches in IPL 2025. While Sunrisers Hyderabad earned a win after chasing a high total of 245/6, winning after four big defeats, Mumbai Indians had a thrilling 12 runs win against rivals Delhi Capitals. SRH are progressing with a poor -1.245 NRR, and MI have a breather here, with +0.1.4 NRR.

Mumbai Weather Live

The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match will be hosted in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, April 17. The weather in Mumbai is expected to be ideal for cricket, with a clear sky, as no chance of rain is visible in the forecast. The temperature is expected to be pleasant, around 29 degrees Celsius throughout the match. MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 33.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

Over the years, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is famous for being ideal for batting, giving more advantage to batters with its flat surface. The pitch is expected to be no different for the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match. Pacers might feel some benefit during the starting few overs, and that might be a reason for teams willing to chase.

