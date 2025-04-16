Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the crucial 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday, April 17. The 33rd match of the IPL 2025 between MI and SRH will be hosted at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This match will be crucial for both franchises, as a victory will keep their hopes alive to reach the playoffs, whereas a loss will put them in a worrying condition. MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 33.

The five-time champions are placed seventh in the IPL 2025 standings. The Hardik Pandya-led side has secured two wins and four losses in six matches. However, they are coming into this contest after defeating Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. The Pat Cummins-led SRH, on the other hand, are slotted ninth in the points table. The Hyderabad-based franchise has won two games and suffered four defeats in six outings. Hyderabad are coming into this contest after defeating Punjab Kings. SRH recorded the second highest successful chase (245), and this will give them a huge boost when they face Mumbai in their next IPL 2025 match.

Mumbai Indians

After winning their last encounter against Delhi Capitals, the Mumbai Indians are unlikely to change their playing XI for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton will continue to bat at the top order for the five-time champions. Will Jacks will bat at number three for his side during the match against SRH.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will play a crucial role in the middle order alongside Naman Dhir. Captain Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner will provide depth in their batting. Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah will be their three frontline seamers. Santner will lead the spin bowling department.

MI Likely XI vs SRH

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Players: Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Karn Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad

After securing a memorable victory in their previous IPL 2025 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad are unlikely to change their winning combination. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head will continue to open the innings for SRH. Ishan Kishan will be seen at the number three position. Kishan has previously played for MI. It will be interesting to see how he will perform against his former franchise.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, and Aniket Verma will be their three main batters in the middle order. Captain Pat Cummins can also chip in with the bat. Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, and Eshan Malinga are their main bowling options. Why Are There No Stars on Mumbai Indians Jersey for IPL 2025 Despite Winning Five Titles?

SRH Likely XI vs MI

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga

Impact Players: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat

