Having already made it to the playoffs, for Mumbai Indians, this game is not consequential. However, they will be looking to extend their five-match winning streak to six. So far, MI have done everything right in order to be in this position right now – be it in terms of batting, bowling, or fielding. Throughout the mega tournament, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit proved why they are head and shoulders above others. And, if they do manage to win this game also, this would come as no surprise. Laura Wolvaardt Scores First Women’s Premier League Fifty, Achieves Feat During DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz are currently languishing in the third position after having lost three, won two games in the WPL. The heavy defeat at the hands of MI proved that their bowlers failed miserably in their last meeting. Although, their captain Alyssa Healy (58) and Tahlia McGrath (51) did manage to put some runs on the board which in the end were not enough to stop the rampant MI side from winning the game. A redemption-seeking UP Warriorz side will be looking to win this game against MI and make it to the playoffs.

MI-W vs UPW-W Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz have played against each other one time with the former winning the game on the first occasion.

MI-W vs UPW-W Match 15 Key Players

Key Players

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI)

Hayley Matthews (MI)

Yastika Bhatia (MI)

Alyssa Healy (UPW)

Devika Vaidya (UPW)

MI-W vs UPW-W Match 15 Venue and Match Timing

MI-W vs UPW-W match 15 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on March 18, 2023 (Saturday) and is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 3:00 PM

MI-W vs UPW-W Match 15 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

For Indian cricket lovers, the Women’s Premier League will be broadcasted live on Sports18. They can also view the same on Jio Cinema App, however, for that they need to install the app from Google Playstore on Android and Appstore on IoS.

MI-W vs UPW-W Match 15 Probable Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians Likely Playing 11

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

UP Warriorz Likely Playing 11

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

