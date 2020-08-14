India, August 14, 2020: The Knight Riders and Mobile Premier League (MPL), the gaming & Esports company, announced today that MPL will become the principal sponsors of both the Knight Riders Franchises in IPL & CPL - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR). Venky Mysore, CEO & MD, Knight Riders said, “We are very excited to partner with MPL, which is a vibrant Indian start-up company promoted and run by a group of young and innovative people, in Esports and Gaming, that is bound to grow significantly." KKR Can't Wait For IPL 2020 to Begin, Share Video of Skipper Dinesh Karthik and Other Players Working Out in Gym (See Post).

"Our partnership across KKR in IPL and TKR in CPL, will create new opportunities to socialize and activate our partnership." Abhishek Madhavan, VP, Growth and Marketing, MPL, said, "We are excited to be the principal sponsors for Kolkata Knight Riders. The team has been a household name right from the start and have won the prestigious IPL championship twice."

"They have some stellar players and the team competes to win, which is what MPL is all about as well, so it is the perfect marriage that will help us take our brand to more users. With Trinbago Knight Riders, one of the strongest teams, having won the CPL Championship three times, as its sister franchise, this association will help us take MPL to the international sports arena.”

CPL is scheduled to start on August 18, 2020, and conclude on September 10, 2020, in Trinidad, which will feature three-time champions, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and five other teams. IPL is scheduled to start on September 19, 2020 in UAE and conclude on Nov 10, 2020, which will feature two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and seven other teams.

About MPL

Founded in 2018, MPL is India’s largest Mobile Gaming and E-sports platform. It has grown to over 50 million registered users and currently has over 40 games, including titles like FreeFire and World Cricket Championship. MPL also has multiple gaming studios and developers as partners to publish their games on its platform.

MPL’s app is available on both Android and iOS. The company was founded by Sai Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra, who earlier co-founded Creo, a Mobile Phone startup that was acquired. MPL is currently present in India and Indonesia, with offices in Bengaluru, Jakarta, and Pune, and with a personnel strength of over 300.