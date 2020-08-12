Andre Russell has been the cornerstone of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) over the years and the Caribbean all-rounder is expected to unleash his mayhem in Indian Premier League (2020) too. The 31-year-old likes to go after the bowlers from the outset and his ability to hit sixes is second to none. Owing to the fact, KKR issued warning to other teams ahead of IPL 2020 by sharing a ‘calm’ picture of the dashing all-rounder. In the snap, Russell can be seen defending the ball during a practice session which is certainly a rare sight. KKR Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Kolkata Knight Riders Team Led by Dinesh Karthik.

“Calm before the storm: Such a rare sight! Well, rest assured you won't see much of this at #IPL2020,” wrote KKR while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing website. Well, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise is confident that Russell will continue to torment the bowlers in IPL 2020 and the opposition teams must not ignore the fact. Meanwhile, let’s look at Kolkata Knight Riders’ latest post. KKR Fire Warning to Opposition Teams, Share Throwback Video of Pat Cummins' Fiery Spell.

In the previous season of the marquee tournament, Russell scored 510 runs in 14 matches with the strike rate of over 200. Well, these numbers are nothing but staggering and Russell will be determined to put on a similar impact. However, with the pitches in UAE favouring the spinners and the boundaries being on the larger side, the dasher will certainly tackle a different challenge. Nevertheless, when Russell is on song, even the best of the bowlers are dispatched and the boundary doesn’t even come into play.

Apart from Russell, KKR also have the services of skipper Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav who enjoying playing the shortest format of the game. Hence, KKR certainly have a great chance to clinch their third IPL title.

