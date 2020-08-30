Age is nothing but just a number for Mohammad Hafeez and the veteran Pakistan batsman proved that in the second T20I against Pakistan at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The 39-year-old smashed the opposition bowlers all over the park and smashed a blistering half-century. The likes of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran looked utterly ineffective as the dasher scored 69 runs off just 35 deliveries and guided the visitors to a massive total of 195/4. During the course of his innings, Hafeez also became the second Pakistan batsman after Shoaib Malik to score 2000 T20I runs. It was undoubtedly a much-needed knock for Hafeez as many eyebrows have been raised over his place in the T20I team. However, he silenced his critics in the best possible manner. Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I Live Score.

Coming to bat at number three in the 8th over, Hafeez didn’t go all guns blazing but assessed the conditions. However, he shifted gears after skipper Babar Azam’s and unleashed mayhem against the home team. The right-handed batsman played some glorious shots alongside several unorthodox hits. England captain Eoin Morgan was running out of options as Hafeez was treating pace and spin in the same manner. Riding on his efforts, the visitors mustered a challenging total on the board. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitterati reacted to Hafeez’s carnage. Live Cricket Streaming Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I 2020 on SonyLIV Online.

36 ball fifty for professor 👌 12th fifty for Mohammad Hafeez in 93 mathes ❤ He is on 2nd number in the list of the leading run scorers for Pakistan in T20s with 2000+ runs 💥#PakvsEng @MHafeez22 pic.twitter.com/CqpzbaWFg7 — íɑʍ Usαϻαkhαภ 💥 (@UsamaKhan683) August 30, 2020

Kya bat ha hafeez bhi you are great MASHALLAH keep it up 👍👍🏻👍🏼👍🏽👍🏾👍🏿🇵🇰 https://t.co/ZHUHBHofd0 — Waleed hassan khan (@Waleed30888128) August 30, 2020

🏏 Hafeez's 69 is 4th highest score by anyone who's 39+ 🌍 https://t.co/rrB1WbDgFU — The Cricket Wire (@TheCricketWire) August 30, 2020

Well played Professor Hafeez and patience knocked by Babar Azam. Now it's on to the bowlers.🏏 @babarazam258 @MHafeez22 #ENGvsPAK — Rimsha (@gorgeous_girl20) August 30, 2020

Earlier in the game, England opted to field first after winning the toss. Before Hafeez’s masterclass, openers Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman got their side off to a great start. The skipper went on to registered a brilliant fifty while the latter was dismissed after scoring 36 runs. With the first game being washed out due to rain, Pakistan have a great chance to win the match and take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series. However, restricting the mighty England batting line-up will not be easy for Shaheen Afridi and Co.

