Mohammad Kaif Responds to Yograj Singh’s Claims Against MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, Says ‘Don’t Think the Allegations Are True’

Mohammad Kaif and Yograj Singh (Photo Credits: Facebook/ Getty Images)

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is one of the best limited-overs cricketers to have played for India. However, the southpaw wasn’t able to play a lot of international cricket in the latter half of his career. Owing to this, the left-handed batsman’s father Yograj Singh recently took a dig at Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Indian selectors recently for ‘backstabbing’ his son. However, Yuvraj’s former teammate Mohammad Kaif believes that Yograj’s allegations are not true and are baseless to a certain extent.

Kaif called Yuvraj a ‘champion’ in white-ball cricket and also admitted that he should have got more chances to play at the highest level. However, he also said that it is very difficult for an individual to hold on to his spot in the national squad after not performing. Kaif also added that in a country like India, many talented cricketers are waiting for their chance in the national team after thriving in domestic matches. Yograj Singh Takes a U-Turn, Calls MS Dhoni a Legendary Player, Says ‘I am His Fan’ (Watch Video).

“I don’t think that Yuvi’s father’s allegation is true. But yes, Yuvi is a shorter format cricket champion, he should have got more opportunity. But in India, if a player lost his form for few matches then it’s not easy to save the spot. Because many talented players are waiting to enter Team India,” Kaif was quoted as saying in Helo App.

The veteran of 125 ODIs also heaped praises on former Indian skipper MS Dhoni owing to his achievements of the skipper. Kaif also said that the wicket-keeper batsman didn’t support tactics like ‘favouritism’.

“Dhoni is the most successful white-ball cricket captain. He deserves some freedom to select his own team. You can question him when he fails to deliver. But his records are spectacular. He won many trophies for India. So, the selectors will give the freedom and values his suggestions. It will not become favouritism,” he added.