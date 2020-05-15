Mohammed Shami and Brothers Workout Amid Lockdown, Indian Pacer Shares Video on Twitter

File picture of Mohammed Shami (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami took to Twitter and shared a video of him working out with his brothers amid the coronavirus lockdown. Since March, like other sports cricketing activities remain suspended as the lockdown was enforced to combat the spread of COVID-19 virus. Shami was seen doing push-ups in the video. “Brothers working out together. No pain. No gain,” wrote the pacer as he shared the 45-second long video. BCCI Plans Isolation Camps in Safe Zones For Players, Cricketing Activities Could Resume Soon Amid Lockdown 4.0.

The fast bowler had earlier shared a workout video as well. Shami like other Indian cricket players, is quite active on social media. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly designed special workout for all the players to keep them physically and mentally fit in this lockdown period.

Here’s Shami’s Workout Video

Brothers working out together. No pain. No gain. pic.twitter.com/mEKK08UH7R — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) May 14, 2020

Government is going to announce new lockdown rules soon, and as per reports, there will be ease in some restrictions. And, reportedly, Indian cricket board is planning isolation camps in safe zones for players to the kick-off of cricket-related activities.

Shami was part of the Indian squad that played T20Is, ODIs and Test matches in New Zealand. The right-arm pacer is considered the leader of the Indian bowling attack, more so after Jasprit Bumrah lacked rhythm post comeback from injury.