Jharkhand pacer Monu Kumar makes his much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Hailing from Ranchi, the right-arm pacer can set the speed gun on fire with his staggering pace and his ability to move the ball off the deck makes him an even greater challenge. Along with his bowling prowess, Kumar can also play some big shots in the end overs and will be determined to make a mark for the Yellow Army. However, tackling the likes of RCB skipper Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch will take some beating. RCB vs CSK Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

CSK bagged Kumar’s services in the 2018 IPL auctions for INR 20 lakh. He, however, didn’t get a game in the first two seasons due to the presence of Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood. The pacer made his T20 debut for Jharkhand in the 2015–16 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he impressed one and all with his raw pace. Meanwhile, as Monu Kumar kick-starts his IPL career, let’s look at some quick facts about him.

Monu Kumar Quick Facts:

# Monu Kumar was born on November 5, 1994, in Ranchi, India.

# The pacer was the part of India’s Under-19 squad in U19 World Cup 2014.

# Kumar made his T20 debut in the 2015–16 edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

# He finished among the top-10 wicket-takers in the National Twenty20 Championship 2017-18.

# CSK bought Kumar for INR 20 Lakh in 2018 IPL Auction.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to bat first after winning the toss. They have been in red-hot form and will be determined to add two more points in their tally. On the other hand, stakes are very high for CSK as a defeat will officially knock them out of the playoff chances.

