‘Most Embarrassing Moment’: Harbhajan Singh Recalls Getting Dismissed by Adam Gilchrist in IPL 2013

Harbhajan Singh and Adam Gilchrist (Photo Credits: Getty Images/ Twitter)

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist enjoyed a sensational run in all forms of cricket and his numbers speak volumes of his prowess. Even many regard him as the best wicket-keeper batsman to have ever stepped onto the field. In his illustrious career, the southpaw tormented the opposition both in front of the wickets. However, in the last match of his professional career, Gilchrist took the onus of bowling during the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013. He bowled one ball in that match and dismissed MI’s Harbhajan Singh, guiding his side to a 50-run win. Recently, the Punjab-born cricketer called the incidence and called it the ‘most embarrassing’ moment in his career. Ravi Ashwin Reveals How Harbhajan Singh’s Sportsmanship Act in 2001 Test Against Australia Taught Him a Lesson.

The talismanic off-spinner recalled the match while featuring in TV presenter Gaurav Kapur’s chat show “Isolation Premier League.” During the course of conversation, Kapur asked: “Who was the bowler who dismissed you with the only bowl he ever bowled in T20 cricket?”

In reply, Harbhajan revealed that he was eyeing to smash every delivery over the park but was only able to give a catch to Gurkeerat Singh at the boundary ropes. “Adam Gilchrist! I was like Gilchrist has come in front of me, let’s hit him for runs. I saw the size of the ground, and I thought I could hit every ball for a six. But it did not happen. What happened was that I was caught on the first ball towards the fine line. Nothing can be more embarrassing than it,” Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan, who has dismissed Gilchrist 11 times in Test cricket, also said that it was quite awkward being dismissed by someone who has never bowled in nets. However, as he has accounted for the Aussie southpaw’s wicket so many times, he was ‘ok’ in making Gilchrist happy.

“I got out on a delivery from a player who maybe never even bowled a single ball at the nets. But I made him happy. I have dismissed him so many times in Test cricket, I was like ‘okay, man, you too be happy’,” he added.

Talking about Gilchrist’s pumped up celebrations in that match, Bhajji said: “I dismissed him 11 times in Test cricket. He celebrated for those 11 times in that one dismissal. He celebrated in every way - he did a ‘Gagnam dance’, he did somersaults, he remembered all those 11 dismissals after he dismissed me that one time.”