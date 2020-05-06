Ravi Ashwin Reveals How Harbhajan Singh’s Sportsmanship Act in 2001 Test Against Australia Taught Him a Lesson

Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo Credits: Getty Images / IANS)

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has put a pause on many major cricket activities across the globe and hence, many prominent athletes are not able to showcase their on-field blitzes. In the meantime, nevertheless, several stars of the game became more active on social media than usual in order to interact with their fans. Recently, two of the greatest off-spinner produced by India, Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin also went live on Instagram together and discussed various topics ranging from cricket and personal life. During the course of the conversation, Ashwin also revealed how Harbhajan's sportsman spirit during India vs Australia Test at Chennai in 2001. Harbhajan Singh Rubbishes Rumours of Rift Between Him and Ravi Ashwin, Hails Delhi Capitals Bowler As 'Best Off-Spinner in the World.'

Ashwin mentioned that he never missed a Test match played a Chepauk as he either participated in the game or watched it through stands. The Delhi Capitals bowler recalled the incident from 2001 Test against the Aussies when Harbhajan apologised Sairaj Bahutule for dropping Matthew Hayden's catch off the latter's bowling.

India’s ace spinner then said that his father pointed out to teach him a lesson about sportsmanship. “My father pointed out the sportsman’s spirit between the two players. He told me about how the players get along with the game and focus on the next ball. So it left a deep impact on me,” said Ravi Ashwin.

Responding to Ashwin, Harbhajan said that he was disappointed for dropping the catch as Hayden went on to muster a double century. Also, Bahutule couldn't take any wickets despite bowling well. In fact, Bhajji also added that Bahutule was his roommate in that series but the former leg-spinner never talked about the incidence.

“I was feeling disappointed because Hayden went on to score a double century. And Bahutule couldn’t take many wickets despite bowling well. But he told me to let go of it and said these things happen. He was actually my room partner during that Test but he never mentioned about the incident even after we returned to our room,” said Harbhajan Singh.