T20 cricket is a batsman dominated game where the bowlers often find themselves at the receiving end of some astonishing hitting be it any stage of the game. Yet, every year we see a handful of bowlers rise up to this challenge and be amongst the wickets. There is a firm belief that in order to stop batsmen from scoring freely, breaking partnerships is a must. For any bowling unit be to successful, they must not plan to contain the opposition line up but try and take risks even though it comes at the costs of a few runs.IPL 2020 Schedule Time Table for PDF Download Online: Full Match Fixtures With Date, Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

IPL has been blessed over the years to have seen such talented bowlers who share this common philosophy. Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga is the leading wicket taker in the history of the competition with 170 scalps in 122 games with a brilliant average of 19.85. His best of 5/13 came against the Delhi Daredevils where he tormented their top order. Second in the list is Indian spinner Amit Mishra who has turned out for a number of team since 2008. In the 147 games he has played, he has 157 wickets to his credit at an average of 24.2 and a best figure of 5/17. Both Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla are joint third with 150 wickets each but the former has a better career average of 26.55 compared to the latter’s 27.15. Most Centuries in IPL: Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and Other Batsmen Who Have Scored Highest Number of Hundreds in the Indian Premier League.

Most Wickets in IPL

Bowler Matches Wickets Best Figures Lasith Malinga 122 170 5/13 Amit Mishra 147 157 5/17 Harbhajan Singh 160 150 5/18 Piyush Chawla 157 150 4/17 Dwayne Bravo 134 147 4/22 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 117 133 5/19 Ravi Ashwin 139 125 4/34

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is also on the list with 147 wickets in 134 games and he is followed by Indian international Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has managed 133 wickets in 117 games. A total of 14 bowlers have been able to get 100 or more scalps so far. Here we take a look at the leading wicket takers in IPL.

