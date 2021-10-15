Scripting records and creating new ones seems to be quite a routine for Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni. As Chennai Super Kings takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals of IPL 2021, MS Dhoni is all set to script yet another prolific record for himself. So the Chennai Super Kings captain is all set to lead the T20 side for the 300th time in his career. This makes him the first player to lead the team in IPL, CL T20, Asia Cup, T20 World Cups. CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming, IPL 2021 Final: Watch Free Telecast Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

MS Dhoni has led the Yellow Brigade in 213 matches, winning 130 and losing 81. For a brief period, he also led the Rising Pune Super Giants. He was then replaced by Steve Smith. MS Dhoni has won five games and lost nine. If the Chennai Super Kings happen to win the title today against Kolkata Knight Riders, they will be the first to win a title in three different decades. If MS Dhoni’s team wins the finals, Dhoni will also be the first captain to have won every major T20 tournament.

Talking about the game, the match will begin at 07.30 pm IST. The fans are already keeping their fingers crossed for their favourite team to win the finals. However, the head-to-head record between two teams bows in favour of the Yellow Army. Even this year in the IPL 2021, it was MS Dhoni’s men who won both the league games.

